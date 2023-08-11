Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.90. 45,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 25,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.
Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.
Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.
About Dividend and Income Fund
Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dividend and Income Fund
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Is It Time To Plug Into Some Shares Of Plug Power?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 2 Tech Giants To Buy Amidst The Sector’s Pullback
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is It Time To Get Into the FREY: FREYR Battery
Receive News & Ratings for Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.