Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.90. 45,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 25,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

