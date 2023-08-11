DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 134.5% in July

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 134.5% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DKSH Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DKSHF opened at $71.30 on Friday. DKSH has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50.
About DKSH
