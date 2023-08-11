DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. DMC Global updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,881 shares in the company, valued at $303,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,726,000 after purchasing an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after buying an additional 46,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DMC Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DMC Global by 49.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 172,452 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Articles

