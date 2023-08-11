DNB Markets Lowers A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Sell

DNB Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Handelsbanken assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19,725.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

