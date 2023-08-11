Docebo (TSE:DCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.08, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Docebo Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.