Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at CIBC

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.
