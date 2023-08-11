Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at CIBC

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Docebo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Docebo

Docebo Trading Down 1.0 %

Docebo Company Profile

Shares of TSE:DCBO traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,448. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$31.66 and a 1 year high of C$55.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.78.

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.