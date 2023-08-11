DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -143.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $77.19.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

