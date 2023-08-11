Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras Sells 5,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,976.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $25.44. 894,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

LPG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.98.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

