Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,918. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. Doximity has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

