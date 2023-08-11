DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Shares Down 4.3%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.44 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64). Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.25 ($0.67).

DP Eurasia Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £74.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.72.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

