DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Paul Liberman Sells 66,667 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paul Liberman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 31st, Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73.
DraftKings Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,526,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,596,333. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.81.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
