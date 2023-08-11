DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Paul Liberman Sells 66,667 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Liberman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,526,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,596,333. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.