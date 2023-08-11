DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Paul Liberman Sells 66,667 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Free Report) insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Liberman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 31st, Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,526,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,596,333. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About DraftKings

Get Free Report

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

