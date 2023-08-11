Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.0927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.35%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

