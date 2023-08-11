Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.55-5.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.91. 3,634,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,871. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

