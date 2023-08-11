Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.55-$5.75 EPS.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.91. 3,634,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,871. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 126.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Duke Energy by 2,064.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,005,000 after acquiring an additional 820,667 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 645,882 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

