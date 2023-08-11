Duolingo, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Duolingo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $140.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.09. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $107,453.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,664,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $107,453.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,664,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

