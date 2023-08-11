Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Barclays

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Duolingo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.38.

DUOL opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $168.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.09.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $254,057.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,631.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $107,453.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,664,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $254,057.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,631.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,974 shares of company stock worth $9,767,780. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

