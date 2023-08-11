Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack Sells 40,000 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) COO David F. Novack sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $594,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.35 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

