E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

SSP opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $832.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.84.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 85.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

