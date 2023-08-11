EAC (EAC) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00282297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013453 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

