Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $67.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.18%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

