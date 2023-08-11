Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.

NYSE:ECC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 407,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Point Credit news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

