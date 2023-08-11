Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading 11% Higher

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.42. 1,287,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 491,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ebix Stock Up 13.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $520.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.44.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.76 million for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 168,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

