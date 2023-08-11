Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Down 13.1%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $22.81. 253,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 456,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $457.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.44.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $242.76 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,682,000 after acquiring an additional 147,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ebix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,421,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ebix by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

