EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

EchoStar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in EchoStar by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Further Reading

