EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.37

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.37 and traded as high as C$3.99. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 17,210 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 31.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$227.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.37.
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
