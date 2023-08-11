Edgewise Therapeutics’ (EWTX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 289.61% from the stock’s current price.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

EWTX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,594. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $438.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

