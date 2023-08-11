Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) & CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Critical Survey

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CellaVision AB (publ) and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CellaVision AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences 24.56% 25.43% 18.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of CellaVision AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CellaVision AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $5.38 billion 8.84 $1.52 billion $2.26 34.64

This table compares CellaVision AB (publ) and Edwards Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than CellaVision AB (publ).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) and Edwards Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CellaVision AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Edwards Lifesciences 1 9 8 0 2.39

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $92.68, suggesting a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than CellaVision AB (publ).

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats CellaVision AB (publ) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CellaVision AB (publ)

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears. It also offers CellaVision Peripheral Blood Application that enables laboratories to automate, standardize, and simplify morphological examination of peripheral blood smears; CellaVision Advanced RBC Application, which enables to perform comprehensive examination of red blood cell morphology; CellaVision Body Fluid Application that enables laboratories to automate, standardize, and simplify morphological examination of body fluid preparations; and CellaVision Remote Review Software, which removes restrictive geographical constraints from the smear review process. In addition, the company provides CellaVision Server Software that creates a single streamlined workflow within one or multiple testing sites; CellaVision Proficiency Software, a cloud-based software designed to help laboratory managers assess, monitor, and promote staff competency in cell morphology; CellaVision CellAtlas, which combines a series of mini lectures with an extensive cell image library; and CellaVision VET that offers digital solutions for medical microscopy in the field of hematology. Further, it offers reagents to identify cell and tissue morphology, parasites, and bacteria in diagnosing various diseases; and instruments, including RAL SmearBox, RAL Stainbox, and RAL Stainer. The company sells its products to hospital and commercial laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides the PASCAL and Cardioband transcatheter valve repair systems for minimally-invasive therapy. In addition, it offers surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled aortic tissue valved conduit for patients who require replacement of the valve, root, and ascending aorta; and HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System for patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation. Further, the company provides critical care solutions, including advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

