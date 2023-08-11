eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 4.94. eHealth has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $10.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 10,264 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $65,381.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at $288,331.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at $288,331.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,764 shares of company stock worth $119,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 5,699.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

