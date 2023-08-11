Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

