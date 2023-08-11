Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.16. The stock had a trading volume of 150,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,269. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

