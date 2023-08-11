Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $53,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,420,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $466.17 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.83.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

