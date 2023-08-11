Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.28. 2,515,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $538.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock worth $357,815,036. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

