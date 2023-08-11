Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $580.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

LLY traded up $6.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,109. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $538.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $500.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,017 shares of company stock valued at $356,230,646 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

