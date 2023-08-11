Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $600.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $527.46. 504,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $538.00. The company has a market cap of $500.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,017 shares of company stock worth $356,230,646. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

