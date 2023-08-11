Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.40 billion-$33.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.44 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.20-$9.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $517.00.

LLY stock traded up $7.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $529.25. 1,759,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,337. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $538.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.27. The stock has a market cap of $502.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,017 shares of company stock worth $356,230,646. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

