Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $45,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $528.28. 2,514,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $538.00. The company has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.27.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock valued at $357,815,036. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

