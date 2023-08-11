Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 0.8%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 490,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 291,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Ely Gold Royalties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 21.98 and a quick ratio of 21.82. The stock has a market cap of C$263.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.30.

About Ely Gold Royalties

Ely Gold Royalties Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, evaluation of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company has a portfolio of 12 key assets, 27 development assets, 43 exploration assets consisting of 38 deeded royalties, and 14 leased properties.

