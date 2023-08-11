Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) CEO Buys $109,050.00 in Stock

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) CEO Devdatt Kurdikar purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,891.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. Embecta Corp. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Embecta's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Embecta by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Embecta by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 96,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Embecta by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Embecta by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Embecta by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

