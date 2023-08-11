Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) CFO Buys $100,177.50 in Stock

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) CFO Jacob Elguicze purchased 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.66 per share, with a total value of $100,177.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,144.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Embecta Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ EMBC traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.43. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $6,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $5,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $3,095,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

