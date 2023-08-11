Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Embecta Stock Performance

EMBC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,750. Embecta has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.07 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In related news, CFO Jacob Elguicze acquired 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.66 per share, with a total value of $100,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,144.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Embecta news, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,891.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jacob Elguicze bought 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.66 per share, with a total value of $100,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,144.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,325 shares of company stock worth $311,077. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,095,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

