Emyria Limited (ASX:EMD) Insider Michael Winlo Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Emyria Limited (ASX:EMD – Get Free Report) insider Michael Winlo purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$19,200.00 ($12,631.58).
Emyria Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About Emyria
