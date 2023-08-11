Emyria Limited (ASX:EMD) Insider Michael Winlo Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Emyria Limited (ASX:EMD – Get Free Report) insider Michael Winlo purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$19,200.00 ($12,631.58).

Emyria Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Emyria

Emyria Limited, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in the development of treatments for unmet medical needs. The company develops cannabinoid-based medicines, as well as MDMA drug discovery program. Its drug development program includes EMD-RX5 for treatment of psychological distress and irritable bowel syndrome; and EMD-RX7 for multiple medical conditions.

