ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 134.7% in July

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Up 0.6 %

ENGGY stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.4069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

