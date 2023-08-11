Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,551,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 275,511 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $173,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

ENB stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

