Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EDR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EDR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. 3,635,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,115. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $3,442,148.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,773,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,411,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,200,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 399,549 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $14,995,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 191,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

