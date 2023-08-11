Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Enerflex Stock Performance
Enerflex stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,694. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $808.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Enerflex in the first quarter valued at $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 36.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on EFXT
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enerflex
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is It Time To Plug Into Some Shares Of Plug Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.