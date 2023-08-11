Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.54.

TSE EFX traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.06. 134,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,146. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$5.58 and a 52 week high of C$11.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$776.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$790.03 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$98,253.03. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -10.75%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

