Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21), reports. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of C$776.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$790.03 million.
Enerflex Trading Down 13.3 %
Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.58 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.72.
Enerflex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -10.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Enerflex
In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$98,253.03. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
