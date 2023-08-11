Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21), reports. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of C$776.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$790.03 million.

Enerflex Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.58 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.72.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -10.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enerflex

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerflex

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$98,253.03. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.