Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.60. 36,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,772. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.00. Energizer has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 207.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

