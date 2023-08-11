Enerplus Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$23.50 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$22.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$17.02 and a 52 week high of C$25.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.51. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

