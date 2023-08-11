Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE ERF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

